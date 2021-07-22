See it: Water rockets into Manhattan sky after plumbing mishap

Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE — An underground pipe couldn’t hide a fountain of water Thursday afternoon after a contractor damaged plumbing under a Yorkville street.

FNDY officials said the incident happened at E 87th Street and York Ave just before 2 p.m. when a contractor doing plumbing work damaged and removed a tap that connected to a water main, causing the geyser.

The issue was unrelated to a sinkhole investigation and repair job nearby on E. 89th Street, fire officials said.

Officials said the tap was back on the main and water was restored.

