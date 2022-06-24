MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Following the Supreme Court of the United States’ overturn of Roe v. Wade, New Yorkers planned gatherings at Manhattan landmarks including Union Square. There, thousands protested with a popular abortion-rights slogan: “my body, my choice.”

The Union Square protest started at 8 p.m. and was organized by Planned Parenthood. A similar rally, organized by NYC for Abortion Rights, was held in Washington Square park at 6:30 p.m.

SEE IT: The rally at union square to protest #SCOTUS overturning Roe V. Wade has now grown to thousands pic.twitter.com/aGLG3oseIh — Shirley Chan (@ShirleyChanTV) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The ruling was expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

In 1973, the same year abortion was legalized under Roe v. Wade, Merle Hoffman opened the doors to Choices Women’s Medical Center in Queens. She said it gives women a safe place to turn when making such a tough decision.

“I’m not going to sit back and just let this happen,” she told PIX11 News. “We have to fight this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.