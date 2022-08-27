CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves on motorized bikes rode up to a man in Chelsea and stole a Rolex watch from his wrist in a robbery caught on surveillance video.

The robbery happened in front of 208 West 23rd Street around 12:50 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD.

The 64-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk when three robbers — two on a dirt bike and one on a moped — rode up and stopped next to the man. One of the men hopped off the dirt bike and grabbed the Rolex from the victim’s wrist, pushing him to the ground, the surveillance video showed.

The thieves then rode away east on West 23rd Street and then south in Seventh Avenue, police said. The NYPD has not arrested any suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).