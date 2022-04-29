WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two suspects, a man and a woman, broke into a Manhattan residence March 31, attacking someone inside.

The man and woman entered the Audubon Avenue residence at about 3:30 a.m., police said Friday. The used a hammer to force open an apartment door — and once inside, they used that same hammer to hit a 58-year-old woman on the head.

Surveillance footage shows suspects breaking into a Manhattan apartment with a hammer. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspects tried to steal from the apartment, but were unsuccessful because of a physical altercation with the victim. That victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

The two suspects fled after the struggle, police said. One of them fled up to the building’s roof while the other fled outside.

The man was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes. The woman was last seen wearing a black vest with gray sleeves, a black ‘Champion’ logo baseball hat, black pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).