See it: Suspect rides off with delivery worker’s bike after fatal stabbing on LES

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A suspect slashed and stabbed a food delivery worker on a Lower Manhattan bench early Saturday morning and then took off on the victim’s bike, new video of the attack shows.

Police released the surveillance footage early Sunday morning with the hope it would lead to an arrest in the case.

The attack happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Hester Street, between Forsyth Street and Chrystie streets.

The suspected slasher — wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt and gloves — walked over and sat on a bench near where the victim was sitting with his bike, the video shows. The footage then cuts to after the stabbing, as the suspect rode off with the victim’s bike.

What’s not shown, according to police, is the suspect slashing the 51-year-old delivery worker in the face and stabbing him in the stomach.

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed and stabbed a food delivery worker on a Lower Manhattan bench and then took off on the victim’s bike, according to the NYPD



The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the NYPD.

