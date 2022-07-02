Pictured is the suspect who allegedly broke into a store in Manhattan before stealing around $26,000 worth of merchandise. (Credit: NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber broke into a store in Manhattan and stole around $26,000 worth of merchandise, police said on Saturday.

The suspect entered the store located along Avenue B near East 2nd Street while the business was closed at around 4:30 a.m. on June 11, video of the burglary showed.

WATCH: A robber breaks into a store in Manhattan before stealing around $26,000 worth of merchandise, police said. pic.twitter.com/8ji5wUM6hm — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 2, 2022

The suspect then forced himself into the store’s storage room and stole the items, according to authorities. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).