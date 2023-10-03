UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Another setback for the small business owners of Unregular Pizza. Police said someone broke into the Union Square location on Fourth Avenue around 1 a.m.Tuesday. The front door of the store was shattered, and the cash register was smashed.

Owner Paola Sstore’s front doors, approximately $1,000, were stolen. Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows a clear image of the suspect, who was wearing one white plastic glove.

The suspect on the video appears “very calm, so that’s actually scary to see these people are not even scared of the consequences,” co-owner Gabriele Lamonaca told PIX 11 News.

Back in February, a different suspect also smashed the front door and began throwing glasses at Lamonaca and an employee. That person was arrested.

Lamonaca told PIX11 News he and his wife will not be deterred from running their dream business of bringing Roman-style pizza in New York City.

Lamonaca started making pizzas in his apartment during the pandemic and bartering them for other food when restaurants were shut down.

Now, there are three locations of Unregular Pizza, and the couple recently opened up Unregular Bakery near Union Square.

“I just wish the city was safer, you know, in general. It’s just, uh, a rising in crime, in general. I hear every day of other businesses in the area got robbed,” Lamonaca said.