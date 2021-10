NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: A view of participants in costume at the 2021 New York City Halloween Parade on October 31, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan —Zombies, ghosts and vampires — oh my!.

The annual Halloween Parade returned to Manhattans’ Greenwich Village on Sunday thanks to a generous donation after last year’s pandemic cancellation

This year’s theme, “Let’s Play,” was dedicated to the children and everyone who could not celebrate last year.

Thousands lined the sidewalks and watched the parade that stretches along Sixth Avenue through Greenwich Village.

People in costumes were invited to walk the route.