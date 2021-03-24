See it: New renderings of park replacing NYPD tow pound at Pier 76 in Manhattan

A rendering of a planned outdoor space at Pier 76 on Manhattan’s West Side. (Credit: New York State Parks Department)

MANHATTAN — A renovation project that will turn a former NYPD tow pound into a beautiful, waterfront park on Manhattan’s West Side began on Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first phase of Pier 76’s transformation into a new public outdoor space will be complete by June 1, just in time for summer recreation.

The pier, located at West 38th Street and 12th Avenue, will eventually be incorporated into the surrounding Hudson River Park. The trust that runs the park is working on a long-term development plan, Cuomo said.

“COVID highlighted the importance of outdoor recreational spaces for New Yorkers, and it is critical that we expand open space as we continue to build back better,” the governor said Wednesday. “After more than 20 years of inaction, the transformation of Pier 76 will convert a blight on Manhattan’s western shore into a crown jewel for the Hudson River Park and create a beloved urban recreational space that will be enjoyed by all for generations to come.”

The state recently took possession of Pier 76 from the city, which had used the 5.6-acre site and structure as an NYPD impound lot facility.

On Wednesday, the state Parks Department began a partial demolition of the 245,000-square-foot impound facility.

Renderings of what the park will look like feature a walking area and outdoor space with benches for people to relax and enjoy views of the Hudson River. The facility’s steel support structure will be temporarily left intact.

Cuomo called the design “architecturally interesting.”

The first phase of the project will cost $20 million, according to the governor’s office.

The Pier 76 renovation is part of Cuomo’s vision for rebuilding and revitalizing the state in a post-COVID-19 pandemic world. Other projects include an extension of the High Line and an expansion of the Javits Center.







