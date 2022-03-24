MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) — Heavy smoke and flames engulfed two parked vehicles and a van on a street in Manhattan on Wednesday, video from the scene shows.

The fire broke out Wednesday night on First Avenue near 38th Street in Murray Hill, officials said. The FDNY has since extinguished the blaze.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Officials were looking into the possibility of a trash fire that spread to the surrounding vehicles.

