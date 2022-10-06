MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man in dress shoes and a suit was seen jumping across a high-rise building’s rooftop Monday morning in Lower Manhattan, leaving witnesses in shock.

Erik Ljung, a cinematographer, told PIX11 News he was just checking the light out of his window when he caught the wild scene on video.

“At first, I thought it was just some parkour kid, but the telltale signs weren’t there,” Ljung said. “He wasn’t taking selfies, no one was videotaping him and he was wearing dress shoes and a suit.”

The man’s identity and what he was doing on the roof weren’t immediately known.