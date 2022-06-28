Pictured is the man who wore brass knuckles and allegedly repeatedly hit another man during an attack in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man punched another man with brass knuckles during an attack in Harlem on May 14, police said Tuesday.

The 20-year-old victim had a verbal dispute with the suspect along Lenox Avenue near West 145th Street a few minutes past 10 p.m., authorities said. The altercation turned physical, with the suspect putting on brass knuckles on both his hands and hitting the victim several times on the head, video of the attack showed.

WATCH: A man wore brass knuckles and repeatedly hit another man during an attack in Manhattan, police said. pic.twitter.com/Ll2cfWs8M3 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 28, 2022

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition. Police asked the public for help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 33 to 36 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).