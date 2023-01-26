MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Riders are now able to explore Grand Central Madison, the new train station underneath Grand Central in Manhattan.

Thursday marked the second day of the new Long Island Rail Road shuttle service between Jamaica, Queens, and Grand Central Madison.

The long-awaited LIRR service to Manhattan’s east side runs once or twice an hour during the weekdays. The MTA hopes to expand to full LIRR service in February or March.

To get from the street to the platform at Grand Central Madison, it’s about a ten-minute walk. That includes going down the 182-foot-long escalator, the longest and steepest in the entire MTA system.

PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us tour inside Grand Central Madison.