MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Whether you take the bus, train or drive into New York City, it’s going to cost you more in the coming months. As a result, the MTA promises a better commuter experience.

Wednesday evening, the MTA’s Traffic Mobility Review Board met to discuss the possible price drivers will pay.

They said it would include tax credits or discounts for low-income drivers who live south of 60th Street.

There will also be pricing perks for overnight shift workers. And the board made it clear that passenger cars and taxis would pay once daily.

What’s still unclear is how much anyone crossing into Manhattan from New Jersey will pay.

“The way to get the lowest rate is to give the fewest exemptions,” Allison de Cerreno, MTA COO, signaled.

There will also be a pricing structure depending on vehicle sizes and no guarantees commercial vehicles would only pay once daily.

PIX11 also got the first look at the tolling structures that are being installed on every avenue from Riverside to York.

Crews have been working overnight to erect the cameras and license plate readers that will charge drivers south of 60th Street. Among the first to be put up were spotted on West 61st Street and West End Avenue.

The MTA believes this will create a stronger system overall and a safer environment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Outside the meeting, taxi drivers and business owners rallied in protest at MTA headquarters.

Their frustrations are fueled by this added financial burden they believe it will have on them.

“It’s totally unfair that you could ask people to pay more money [for subways], and on top of that, you have congestion pricing coming,” complained commuter Dustin Jones.

There will be additional board meetings and public comment at future sessions before the details are ironed out.

Earlier, the board signaled pricing schedules would range from $9-$23 a day. It’s set to go into effect in the Spring of 2024.