MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A car became engulfed in flames on a Manhattan street on Tuesday, video from Citizen App shows.

The car was seen burning near Second Avenue and 40th Street. Another video showed the burnt vehicle after FDNY members put out the fire.

PIX11 News has reached out to the FDNY for more information but the agency did not immediately respond.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.