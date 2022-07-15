Police respond to a reported stabbing at a Chase bank on the Upper East Side on July 15, 2022. (Credit: CitizenApp)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A security guard at a Chase Bank on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was stabbed in the neck Friday morning, leaving the victim in what police described as critical condition.

The victim was on duty at the Chase branch on East 86th Street near Second Avenue when the attack occurred around 9:05 a.m., authorities said.

The guard, 59, was stabbed in his neck during a dispute with another man, though it was not immediately clear what precipitated that assault, police said.

The assailant fled on foot and was last seen heading westbound on East 86th Street, authorities said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital in what police described as critical condition.

