CHELSEA, Manhattan — A security guard at a Chelsea Apple store was stabbed by another person at the store, police said Friday.

It happened at at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The security guard suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect remained at large Friday evening.