Pictured is the area in Manhattan where two fatal shootings happened. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a double homicide near a New York City recording studio two months ago, police said Monday.

New Jersey resident Daniel Williams, 21, was charged with murder in the fatal shootings of Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, in Midtown on May 5, authorities said.

Earlier this month, Kabal Reyes, 24, also from New Jersey, was charged with murder in the case, police said.

King was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a recording studio at 354 West 37th Street and Dillahunt was shot in the stomach outside 350 West 37th Street, officials said.

Both men were taken by EMS to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A gun was recovered near where Dillahunt was killed, police said.

Police previously released photos of four suspects who allegedly fled the scene. Two of them remain at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).