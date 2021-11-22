Search on for Manhattan assault suspect; man may also be connected to homicide, sources say

Manhattan

Police are searching for the suspect seen in connection to an assault (left) and homicide (right) in Harlem. Sources told PIX11 News that police aren’t eliminating the possibility that the same man was involved in both attacks.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for a suspect who may be connected to both an assault and a homicide in Harlem, sources said Monday.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 13, the suspect displayed a firearm and shot it once, hitting a 61-year-old man who was standing on West 125th Street, police said.

The victim in that incident was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.

Four days later, on Nov. 17, police responded to reports of an assault around 8:40 p.m. When officers got to a home on 1st Avenue, they found a man who’d been shot in the back of the head, officials said. The 34-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased.

Police released surveillance video in both incidents, asking the public to identify the individual possibly connected to the attacks. The suspect can be seen wearing similar clothing in both videos; sources told PIX11 News they could not say definitively whether or not the same man is responsible for both incidents, but said police are investigating the possibility.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

