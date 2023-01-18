MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding thieves are wanted in connection to at least two robberies this month in Manhattan, police said.

In the first incident, two assailants riding scooters approached an 85-year-old woman walking on West 34th Street toward 8th Avenue around 10:30 p.m., on Jan. 2, according to authorities. The thieves then snatched her purse out of her hand and fled the scene toward 8th Avenue, police said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital with a minor injury to her hand, authorities said.

The victim’s purse contained personal identification, personal documents, and a bank card, according to authorities.

In the second reported incident, a 76-year-old woman was walking on East 6th Street when two suspects on scooters approached her around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the NYPD. The assailants then tried to grab the victim’s purse, causing her to stumble onto the ground, police said. The thieves were unable to steal the victim’s purse and they both fled the scene on the scooters, leaving the woman with an injured left eye and a swollen wrist, authorities said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.