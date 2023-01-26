MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Sayfullo Saipov was found guilty on all counts Thursday in the 2017 Manhattan bike path killings of eight people.

Saipov drove a truck along a Hudson River path on Halloween in 2017. He killed eight and injured about a dozen others.

Saipov could now face the death penalty at sentencing. Former President Donald Trump called for the death penalty after Saipov’s arrest.

“NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room,” he tweeted at the time. “He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

It remains unclear what Saipov might face at sentencing. President Joe Biden pledged to work toward abolishing federal capital punishment and it’s been years since a jury in New York last considered the death penalty.

Saipov, an Islamic extremist from Uzbekistan, was charged with 28 federal crimes, including murder in aid of racketeering and supporting a foreign terrorist organization. He shouted Allah Akbar, which is Arabic for “God is great,” after slamming into victims.

Tourists from Argentina and Belgium were among those killed in Saipov’s deadly truck rampage. One of the injured victims lost her legs.