San Gennaro Festival returns to Little Italy after 2020 COVID cancelation

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan — The 95th annual Feast of San Gennaro returned to New York City this week after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. 

The festival on Mulberry Street features food, music and fun — while celebrating Italian culture. 

The event runs through Sept. 26.

Festival President Vivian Catenaccio said it’s great to be back. 

“The feast was canceled only three times. First was during World War II, and then after the tragedy of September 11th. The third time was COVID-19,” she said.  

The grand procession is Sept. 25. This year, it honors first responders and the families of 9/11.

Italian immigrants began the tradition to honor the Patron Saint of Naples. The 11-day event features traditional religious observances, music and food eating contests. 

