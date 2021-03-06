Safe Walks NYC expands to Chinatown in response to anti-Asian bigotry

Manhattan
Posted: / Updated:

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Riders and neighbors are working together to help one another get safely to and from home. 

Safe Walks NYC is creating connections in two New York City neighborhoods after recent attacks. They’re building a network in Chinatown after assaults on members of the Asian community.  

The group has a website that allows people to request a walk and also volunteer. Their Instagram account is also active and a way to get in touch with leaders and other volunteers. 

Peter Kerre founded it after a string of attacks near his home station at Morgan Avenue along the L train at the end of 2020. They host Zoom training sessions and then arrange meetings to canvass an area. 

They ask for people to reach out an hour before a walk would be needed in the Bushwick or Chinatown area. A GoFundMe has been established as organizers would like to eventually build an app for smartphones. Programs in other neighborhoods can be suggested. 

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Plant-based community fridge on the Lower East Side helps feed New Yorkers

8 injured, including 2 kids, after van slams into car, outdoor dining area, scaffolding in Midtown: NYPD

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

More Manhattan

Brooklyn Videos

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

NY lawmakers modify Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers amid nursing home cover-up, sexual harassment allegations

Weekend weather

Brooklyn seniors in NYCHA clean up raw sewage

Movie theaters reopen in NYC

Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports

@PIX11News on Twitter