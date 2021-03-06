Safe Walks NYC expands to Chinatown in response to anti-Asian bigotry

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Riders and neighbors are working together to help one another get safely to and from home.

Safe Walks NYC is creating connections in two New York City neighborhoods after recent attacks. They’re building a network in Chinatown after assaults on members of the Asian community.

The group has a website that allows people to request a walk and also volunteer. Their Instagram account is also active and a way to get in touch with leaders and other volunteers.

Peter Kerre founded it after a string of attacks near his home station at Morgan Avenue along the L train at the end of 2020. They host Zoom training sessions and then arrange meetings to canvass an area.

They ask for people to reach out an hour before a walk would be needed in the Bushwick or Chinatown area. A GoFundMe has been established as organizers would like to eventually build an app for smartphones. Programs in other neighborhoods can be suggested.