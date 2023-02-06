MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Midtown Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steak House location is set to close after 30 years in business, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The 51st Street restaurant opened in 1993. Workers there will keep serving up food until April 22.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House decided not to renew its lease for the location, a spokesperson said. The company is looking into “other opportunities in Manhattan.”

Employees at the 51st Street location have been offered roles at locations in New Jersey, Westchester and Long Island.

“We’d like to thank all of the New Yorkers who have dined with us at 51st street since 1993 — we appreciate your friendship and your business,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We’d also like to thank our Team Members, who have worked so hard to make Ruth’s Chris Steak House one of the best restaurants of its kind in New York City.”