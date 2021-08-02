Rush hour A, C service suspended after train strikes shopping cart on subway tracks

NEW YORK — Subway service on the A and C subway lines was temporarily suspended in both directions on Monday evening after a train struck a shopping cart on the tracks at Fulton Street, officials said.

Smoke was reported at the station. The FDNY responded just after 6 p.m., an agency spokesperson said.

A and C trains stopped along the F line between Jay St-MetroTech and West 4th St-Wash Sq in both directions.

The last stop on some southbound A/C trains will be World Trade Center on the E line. Some southbound E trains stopped along the M line from 5 Av/53rd St to West 4th St-Wash Sq to ease congestion along 8th Av.

Some southbound A trains ran on the local track between 59th St-Columbus Circle and West 4th St.