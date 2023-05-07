MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The battle over where to send migrants is heating up this week as a federal regulation expires just as New York City’s mayor is sparring with two county executives from upstate.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is now saying New York City Mayor Eric Adams picked the wrong person to fight with over the busing of migrants to upstate counties.

This after the Rockland County Executive issued a State of Emergency this weekend.

Republican Rockland County Executive Ed Day says it will be an ugly battle with the Democratic mayor of New York City Eric Adams in the days to come after the mayor announced that 300 people would have the choice to voluntarily go to one of two locations upstate in Orange Lake in Newburgh in Orange County or Orangeburg in Rockland county.

“Now that the state of emergency is in effect, we have law enforcement deployed, ready to react to anything that comes up to this county,” Day said speaking on The Rob Astorino Show on 77 WABC.

New York City has provided shelter for more than 60,000 asylum seekers since last spring. With over 37,000 people still in the city’s care.

The city is now bracing for even more arrivals. When the Trump Administration policy title 42 expires on May 11. Border agents will no longer be able to turn people away on public health grounds.

A spokesman for Mayor Adams, stresses that the city will be paying the migrants’ bills, even if they go upstate, for at least the next four months.

But Rockland County Executive Ed Day said there will be tremendous fines to pay if the migrants arrive without his approval.

“We are establishing licensing requirements for all hotels,” Day said on the radio program. “$2000 fine per day per person if hotels are not licensed, a total of 68,000 a day.”

The Orange County Executive is also critical of Mayor Adams’ plan, asking for a delay in sending asylum seekers to the city of Newburgh.

Steven Neuhaus added that the location chosen is not within walking distance of any resources for the migrants.