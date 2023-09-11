NEW YORK (PIX11) — An NBA player is accused of strangling his girlfriend at a Manhattan hotel Monday morning, according to police and published reports.

Bryan Kevin Porter Jr., 23, allegedly put his hands around the 26-year-old woman’s neck and hit her several times inside the Millennium Hilton Hotel on UN Plaza at around 6:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The woman had cuts to her face and pain in her neck, police said.

The 6-foot-9 Porter, a guard, plays for the Houston Rockets.

He was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation, police said.

No other information was immediately available.