MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get ready to skate into the weekend.

Until a few weeks ago, the rink at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan had been used for roller skating. Ice skating is set to return with the return of cooler weather.

The rink opens Saturday. Tickets start at $21 per person, with discounts available for those in groups of 10 or more.

Skaters can also become season passholder to get unlimited admission to the Rink. The Rink is located at Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th Streets

Skaters will also soon be able to check out the famous Christmas tree outside Rockefeller Center. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.