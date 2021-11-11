Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree makes its way to NYC from Maryland

2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is Cut in Elkton, MD

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 79-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce that has been wrapped for transport, is lifted onto a flatbed truck, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Elkton, MD. The tree will be brought into New York City and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

MANHATTAN — New York City will soon become a lot more festive as a tree from Maryland makes its way to Rockefeller Center.

The tree, a Norway Spruce, was donated for this year’s holiday season by the Price family in Elkton, Maryland.

The tree, aged between 85 to 90 years old, measures at 79 feet tall and 46 feet in diameter, weighing about 12 tons.

Devon and Julie Price’s largest tree had been spotted earlier this year by Erik Pauze, who was on a search for potential tree candidates.

The tree was lifted by a crane and placed on a flatbed truck Thursday,

It is expected to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 13 where it will be hoisted into position and decorated with 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights.

Hundreds of solar panels will help power the lights throughout the holiday season.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Workers who were building Rockefeller Center decorated the first Christmas tree in 1931, but the official tree-lighting ceremony began two years later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

