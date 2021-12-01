Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: It’s about to get lit

NEW YORK — New York City will usher in the holiday season Wednesday night with the ceremonial lighting of a 79-foot Norway spruce — the 2021 edition of one of world’s most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center.

The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The spruce was adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

The tree was cut down in mid-November and was transported to Manhattan for its transformation.

Several streets will be closed Wednesday for the event: you can find the list from PIX11 here.

The tree is expected to remain up through early January.

