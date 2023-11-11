MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The holiday season is gearing up as the Rockefeller Center Christmas makes its way to Rockefeller Plaza Saturday morning.

The 80-foot, 12-ton tree is arriving in Midtown Manhattan after being cut down in Vestal.

A flatbed truck brought the Norway spruce into Manhattan on Thursday. The tree will eventually be covered with 50,000 LED bulbs and with a star made from 3 million Swarovski crystals.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 29. The Christmas tree will be on display in Rockefeller Center until Jan. 13.

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was donated by the McGinley family.

“It’s about the memories we all made here. And also the memories that we’re giving to millions of people in Rockefeller Center,” said Jackie McGinley. “Even though we’re going to grieve the loss of this tree, let’s all remember the time we had with it and what it’s going to mean to so many people.”

