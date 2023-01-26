MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass.

Community skate nights is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night can do so for just $10 plus the price of skate rentals.

Season passes typically range from $250 to $275, but New York City residents can get a season pass for $65. Proof of address is required with your first skate, but the price includes skate rentals.

You can visit their website for more information on all the events at The Rink at Rockefeller Center.