MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of men robbed seven newsstands, a food truck, and a concession stand in Manhattan, making off with approximately $13,000 in cash, police said.

The incidents occurred from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11 at several locations, police said. The crew forcibly removed the money from the registers after ambushing the workers.

The suspects took $5,000 from a concession stand at Broadway and West 54th Street, $3,200 from a newsstand near Rector Street and Trinity Place, $2,800 from a newsstand on Church Street, and $3,200 from another newsstand near Rector Street and Trinity Place, according to the NYPD.

A 45-year-old worker at the Church Street stand was threatened with a knife, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects fled after each incident and remained at large, as of Sunday, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

