LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A trio ransacked a Lower Manhattan store and chucked a computer monitor at a worker’s head, police said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old worker of the John Street store was behind the counter on the night of Feb. 16 when the robbers came in, officials said. They demanded merchandise, but they refused to pay for the items.

Surveillance video shows them knocking items off the counter and throwing the computer monitor at the store employee’s head. Video shows them continuing to trash the store.

Robbers trash Manhattan store, throw computer monitor at worker's head https://t.co/P6B3WCNmDF pic.twitter.com/TWOYmRRCRP — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 24, 2022

They stole around eight packs of cigarettes worth around $120, police said. The trio fled eastbound on John Street.

Emergency medical services took the store worker to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the attackers. One of the men was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants and a red hooded sweatshirt. The other man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, a black backpack and red hat. The woman was last seen wearing glasses, a red jacket, dark colored patterned pants and dark colored boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).