Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a robbery in Midtown on Jan.. 31, 2023. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A newsstand worker was pelted with grapes and punched by a group of robbers in Midtown last month, police said Monday.

The suspects attacked the 37-year-old man at the newsstand in front of 1033 Sixth Ave., between 38th and 39th streets, on Jan. 31 at around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The group threw grapes and punched the victim in the face before stealing his cellphone, police said.

The suspects then ran off after the attack, and remained at large, as of Monday morning, police said. The worker was treated at the scene for his injuries, police said.

