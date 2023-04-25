MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was robbed in the bathroom of a Manhattan park Sunday afternoon, police said.

The suspect told the 48-year-old victim that he had a gun while pointing an unknown object into the man’s back while he was in the restroom at J. Hood Wright Park in Washington Heights at around 5:30 p.m., police said.

The thief then took the man’s chain and wallet with $300 in cash while his accomplice stood lookout outside the bathroom, authorities said. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were last seen running on Fort Washington Avenue and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said.

Police said both suspects are in their early 30s with a slim build. The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, camouflage pants, and black shoes. The accomplice was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gray sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).