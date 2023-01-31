Police are investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Manhattan on Jan. 31, 2023. (Citizen App)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said.

The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register after entering the store at 395 Third Ave., near East 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspects fled the scene after grabbing an undetermined amount of money.

A 7-Eleven worker was taken to the hospital but was not struck by the gunfire, police said. The employee’s injuries remained unclear.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).