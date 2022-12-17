LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Brave thieves robbed a corner store of $2,000, but they did it without stealing a penny from the cash register.

A couple of unknown men walked into the store around 7:20 p.m. on Grand Street on the Lower East Side and approached the cashier on Nov. 22. Police said while one of the men distracted the employee, the other man used the electronic device on the register to refund himself $2,000.

