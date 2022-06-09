INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Robbers in Manhattan pistol whipped a man in the head, took his necklace then chased him down and struck him with a car when he ran off, police said Thursday.

Three masked robbers approached the 30-year-old victim near Ninth Avenue and West 203rd Street on Monday evening, officials said. Two of the robbers attacked the victim in the head and took his necklace.

When the victim tried to run, the third robber got in a car and struck the victim, knocking the man to the ground, police said. The two other robbers caught up and beat the victim. The victim suffered a laceration to the head and scratches across his body.

All three robbers fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police have asked for help identifying the robbers. One of the man has a medium build and last seen wearing all blue clothing. G- Star was written on the chest of his shirt. The man held a firearm. The second man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt and black sweat pants.

Police have not released a physical description of the driver. The dark-colored Audi had NJ temporary license plate # X308225.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).