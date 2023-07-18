Two men are wanted in the attack and robbery of a man and made anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks toward him, police said.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two men are accused of attacking and robbing a man while yelling anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks at him in Hamilton Heights, police said.

Police said the victim was approached by the two suspects in front of 427 West 154th St. on Sunday. The suspects then repeatedly punched the victim and made anti-LGBTQ comments, police said.

The suspects allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone and wallet before they fled.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

