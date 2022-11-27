MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday.

The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at around 10 p.m., police said. During the struggle, the man stabbed the victim in the torso, and when the train stopped at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, the two got off and continued fighting.

The suspect then stabbed the man in the shoulder during the brawl on the platform, according to police and surveillance video. The robber got away with the victim’s backpack and $200 in cash before fleeing the station, officials said.

The NYPD released surveillance video partially showing the fight and the victim trying to wrestle his backpack from the assailant while the two are on the subway platform. The suspect then leaves the area with the bag, the video shows.

Police said the suspect is about 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with white lettering on the front, a black jacket with a black hood, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.