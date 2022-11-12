UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief slashed a man in the face inside a subway station in Manhattan Friday when the victim tried to get his items back, police said.

The victim, 27, was on a southbound N train arriving at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station around 3:45 p.m. Detectives said that as soon as the train doors opened, the suspect took the victim’s bag, which had construction tools and a pair of boots inside, and walked away.

The man followed the thief to get his bag back, police said. After the two started arguing, the robber pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the left side of his face before running off, according to authorities. The victim sustained a laceration to the face and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest. They released surveillance images of the assailant on Saturday but did not immediately provide detailed physical descriptions.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.