EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber shot a man in the leg in East Harlem, then ran off with the man’s $8,000 chain on Monday, police said.

The 55-year-old victim was unloading a work truck on East 129th Street on Monday afternoon when an armed man walked up and grabbed the victim’s chain, police said. Video shows the two struggle. As the victim tried to escape, the robber opened fire, striking the victim in the left leg.

The robber grabbed the victim’s chain and fled westbound on 129th Street, police said. He got into a black BMW and fled in an unknown direction.

Robber shoots man in Manhattan, grabs victim's $8,000 chain

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday, he’d been released from the hospital.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the robber. He’s believed to be around 30 years old. The man is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing gray sweat jacket, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

