Robber fatally shoots 19-year-old Burger King worker in East Harlem: NYPD

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting inside a Burger King in East Harlem on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK — A robber shot and killed a 19-year-old worker at an East Harlem Burger King early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the fast-food chain at 154 East 116 St., near Lexington Avenue, around 12:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Kristal Bayron-Nieves with a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said they believe a male suspect entered the Burger King, displayed a gun, demanded money and shot Bayron-Nieves during the robbery.

The suspect then fled the Burger King, heading west on East 116 Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

