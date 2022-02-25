(Credit: NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man forcibly removed cash from a victim Feb. 17, police said Friday.

The suspect approached the 62-year-old man in front of a Broadway convenience store about 6:48 p.m., police said. A scuffle between the two was caught on surveillance video — in it, the suspect is seen repeatedly pushing the victim into a door.

Eventually, the suspect took $200 cash from the victim’s hand. No injuries were reported as a result of the attack and robbery.

Police said the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).