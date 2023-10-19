MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was in her Midtown Manhattan apartment when a robber broke through her door, resulting in a struggle that left the victim with a concussion, police said Thursday.

The break-in happened at an apartment near East 49th Street and Third Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 5, according to the NYPD.

A 33-year-old woman was at home when the robber kicked and broke her door open, police said. They got into a struggle after the robber demanded she hand over her possessions. The victim suffered a concussion and minor injuries, authorities said.

The robber ended up stealing $5,000 and the victim’s cellphone, police said. He fled the location in a dark-colored Nissan Rogue, according to police.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect, who hasn’t been caught. The suspect is believed to be in his early 30s. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.