MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber attacked a man who was ordering inside a McDonald’s in Manhattan before stealing his cellphone and wallet Monday morning, according to police.

Around 7:42 a.m., the victim was placing an order at a kiosk inside a McDonald’s along Seventh Avenue near West 34th Street when the suspect punched him in the face, demanded his wallet and kicked him to the ground, video of the attack showed.

VIDEO: Police are searching for a man who brutally attacked a man inside a Midtown McDonald's. pic.twitter.com/HqJ58EZnWr — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 29, 2022

While the man was on the ground, the thief took his cellphone and wallet and fled the location, authorities said. The suspect entered the Pennsylvania station nearby.

The man sustained a severe head injury and was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking for help in identifying and finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).