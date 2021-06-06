Rideshare passenger likely to die; driver charged with assault in Manhattan incident

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — Police charged a 38-year-old rideshare driver with assault after an incident left a passenger in serious condition at the hospital on Sunday, police said.

Officers found the 31-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head near East 38th Street and Second Avenue early Sunday, officials said. He was hospitalized in critical condition and police believe he’s likely to die.

Soyall Pinto was taken into custody on assault charges.

He was also injured by the passenger, the New York Post reported. The passenger allegedly punched the driver and swung a belt at him.

The rider and driver’s access to Uber was removed as the company investigates.

“Violence of any kind is not tolerated while using Uber,” a company spokesperson said. “We are investigating this matter and will take appropriate action.”