NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take the A train for an all-new experience in transit in the city. Riders could immediately tell some of the new features.

“Beautiful and impressive,” said one rider.

The standard R211 cars started passenger service Friday. One train set is currently on the line as more trains will be phased in.

MTA officials said the cars are part of a 535-car order. It includes 15 Staten Island Railway five-car trains and 20 cars with the open gangway feature. An additional order for up to 1200 is also possible in the coming years.

Riders will first notice the wider doors and larger isles. That’s designed to speed up boarding and passenger flow.

Jesse Lauter noticed a different feel to the seat.

“My spine is adjusting. It’s well-lit, that’s important. You feel more comfortable,” Lauter said.

Security cameras, brighter lights and additional accessible seating are in place.

Enhanced digital displays provide details and specific station information.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber points out the benefit to riders’ experience and service.

“We’re investing over $6 billion in new train cars as part of the historic $55 billion MTA Capital Program, and it’s not just for aesthetics because these new train cars enable us to run more frequent service,” said Chairman Lieber.

“I get to be the first train operator to take this train into service with customers and I’m very hopeful it’s going to be an eventful day,” said NYC Train Operator Tito Thorpe.

The transit agency is currently in the first stages of testing for the next model, which features the open gangway design. There are no doors between train cars.

That process for those trains will continue this year, with passenger service expected to be tested by the end of 2023.

Additional trains will be delivered in the coming months.