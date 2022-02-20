Revelers gather for Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s a holiday that is celebrated by almost 2 billion people across the world and in Manhattan’s Chinatown, there was so much to hope for Sunday in this Year of the Tiger.

The 24th Annual Chinatown Lunar New Year parade and festival kicked off on the corner of Mott and Hester Streets.

It’s such an optimistic festival marking the end of winter and the beginning of the long-awaited spring. It’s a joyous occasion for revelers and politicians alike.

“This community was devastated by COVID and anti-Asian violence,” Mayor Eric Adams told the crowd. “We were coming back and we will support you in a real way.”

At the parade, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $10 million in awards for organizations providing services to Asian American communities impacted disproportionately by the pandemic.

“We will continue to fight back against every form of hate. We have your back we stand with the Asian community 6 million strong in the state New York. We are so powerful. Let us roar like the tiger,” the governor said.

The sidewalks were packed wall-to-wall with people.

Some come every year to this parade, but for others it was first time experience they say they’ll always member.

“I had a dream of a tiger coming up the mountain,” John Harris, a paradegoer, told PIX11 News. “It was powerful.”

Ryan Phu came all the way from San Diego.

“It means family,” Phu told PIX11 News. “We are all coming together celebrating a world, we all have different cultures.”